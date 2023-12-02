Wealthy Husband Uses Food Banks To Save Money And Wife Says They Usually Trash Excess Food Because They Have Too Much
In this economy, more and more people are finding themselves strapped when it comes to paying for basic necessities like groceries. Food banks are also overwhelmed as more and more people are in need.
OP and her husband make four times the average income in their area. In addition to this, OP has a trust fund that ensures they will be financially stable later in life as well.
I’ve been in a committed relationship with my husband for 17 years, and overall, things have been great.
We’ve had a few rough patches, but what’s important to note is that while he earns more than me and is considered the main provider, I have a substantial trust fund that ensures we’re financially stable.
I work part-time as a teacher while attending university, earning less than him, and most of my income goes towards tuition. Our household income exceeds $200k annually, while the average in our area is below $50k.
One ongoing issue we have is my husband’s frugality. He likes to control my spending and have the final say on how he uses his earnings. It’s worth mentioning that I’ve never used any of his income and have no intention to do so.
Still, her husband insists on dressing up as a poor person and getting “groceries” from the food bank.
She has tried talking to him about how this is wrong and why. He appears to have little-to-no empathy for the fact that he’s taking food from people who really need it.
However, the main point of contention between us is his frequent visits to food banks. Despite having more than enough food at home, he insists on going to food banks to save money.
He intentionally looks disheveled and uses our beat-up car to blend in, even though he’s never experienced food scarcity.
I’ve explained to him the need for food donations in our community, even showing him social media posts from local food banks, but he remains indifferent.
I suggested he volunteer or donate to gain firsthand experience, but he refuses.
The unfortunate part is that since we’re never short on food, most of what he brings home ends up getting thrown away.
Recently, he took a bunch of fresh food when there were others needing it more and refused to see why it was wrong.
Today, I discovered our fridge filled with fresh produce and meat that clearly didn’t come from our regular grocery store.
When I confronted him, he admitted to going to a food bank after seeing a Facebook post about a donation of fresh food.
People on social media were already asking if any was left, and there wasn’t. I showed him these comments, but he brushed them off, claiming people should have gone earlier.
She packed a bag and went to her brothers to get some space. Her husband and his family think she’s being some kind of awful witch for questioning him.
Exhausted by the situation, I packed a bag and went to stay with my brother for the weekend, asking for space to think things over.
My husband accuses me of overreacting, being vindictive, and threatens to go back to the food banks regardless of my feelings.
His family is also messaging me, urging me to stop interfering with his choices.
I turned off my phone, but now they’re bombarding my brother with messages. Thankfully, he supports my decision and ignores them.
All I want is to enjoy the rest of my week without being angry at my husband.
Yes, I could let this go and not scold him, but the food he takes could have gone to people who truly need it.
I’m not leaving my husband, but I need a few days away to gain some clarity.
Am I wrong for wanting this space?
Reddit is just going to have a field day with this one, I know it.
