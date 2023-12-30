Woman Called Out Her Husband After He Almost Lost Her Sentimental Keychain. – ‘He forgot that he left the keys on top of the car.’
by Matthew Gilligan
This woman’s husband better watch her step…because she ain’t putting up with any nonsense!
Her name is Rachel and she posted a video on TikTok and told the world about what happened when her husband almost lost a keychain that means the world to her.
Rachel’s husband accidentally left her keychain on top of his car and a woman at Starbucks noticed it and alerted them before they drove away.
She said, “To the woman whose $6 Starbucks I bought this morning, that $6 Starbucks was nothing compared to how much it would have cost to replace this set of keys.”
Rachel called her husband a ******* and showed viewers that she has two sets of car keys, one that is attached to a sentimental keychain.
She explained that her husband took the set of keys with her special keychain, unlocked the car, and put their child in a car seat…and he forgot that he left the keys on top of the car…
Rachel continued, “And we drive around all day yesterday. All day yesterday, we’re hearing this [scrapes keys] on top of the car, and we can’t figure out what it is.”
Rachel talked about the special keychain and said, “This is a peace sign that my ex-best friend and I got on vacation when we were in the seventh or eighth grade. And I just cannot get rid of it because my entire childhood, I think of her. And I will never get rid of this even though we don’t have a relationship.”
The ring on the keychain was a gift from Rachel’s favorite teacher from high school and an elephant was “one of the last happy memories” that Rachel had of her brother.
Good thing they didn’t lose it forever…
@rachonlife
They’re more than just keys. Thank you. 🫶🏻 #rachonlife #sillylittlestayathomemom #payitforward #starbucks
This guy better keep his head on straight…
Or else his wife is gonna put him on blast again!
