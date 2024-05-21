HOA Said He Had To Paint His Wood Siding, But Since There Was Nothing In The By-Laws About Approved Colors, He Got Very Creative
by Trisha Leigh
These stories about HOAs are a dime a dozen.
That said, no one gets tired of hearing about them getting what’s coming to them.
Let’s take a look at a story about another HOA misstep!
Oh, I *must* paint my garage? Sure thing!
This person added an approved garage, and the wood siding looked very nice.
A friend of mine lived in a pretty big neighborhood with a pretty strict HOA. He was the first house at the bottom of the hill that you saw when you drive in.
He asked and was allowed to add a garage on to his house and did so, siding it with cedar planks. It looked great.
His HOA disagreed, and said he was required to paint it.
His HOA disagreed and told him the by laws state all exposed walls must be painted.
He tried to appeal but was shot down unanimously.
They probably should have checked the by-laws, though, because there were no approved colors.
So he checked the by laws further and found that while it was stated that all exposed walls must be painted, there was absolutely no mention of any color restrictions.
So, he made is as garish as humanly possible.
By the time he was done each plank was a different primary color and there was nothing they could do about it.
They were furious with him and he laughed his rear off.
Is Reddit laughing, too? Let’s find out!
They hope he enjoys his colorful wall.
It’s always handy to have a lawyer around.
Some people have strong opinions.
That seems excessive.
It is a bit ironic.
I just love this story.
All HOA stories are kind of the same, in that they are all delicious.
