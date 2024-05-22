Her Brother Wants His Son To Stay At Her Daycare For A Discount, But She’s Does The Math And Says No Way
AITA because I won’t give my brother daycare for $25 a day?
“I (33f, recently divorced mom) operate an in-home daycare with my sister.
For the last few weeks, we have been caring for our 10 month old nephew, our brother’s son, with the expectation that my brother will eventually start paying us, including back pay.
We have cared for my nephew 14 days so far, about 4-7 hours per day.
My brother wants me to charge only $25 per day, whereas we usually charge $60 per day.
When I made a case that $30 per day is reasonable, he responded:
1- I am not a client, I am your brother and he is your nephew first off. When you and [ex-husband] were considering selling your home I was going to do 1% commission instead of 3% because you’re family, which roughly would have been about and $8,500 pay cut. [This was never discussed.]
2- I did pay hundreds for a daycare, and I have no problem doing it again. The difference is a daycare I know 100% I can always take my son there, with him going to y’all, we have to figure out a solution using leave hours anytime the house is down with sickness or y’all go on vacation.
3- I am compensating based on the amount of work you have to do for the 3-4 hours he is there, actually hourly it’s more than compensating. It is not my fault you chose a route where you don’t make a lot of money, but that sure doesn’t make it my responsibility to make up for it.
4- I think your mindset is a little twisted. You have the opportunity to see and build a relationship with your nephew and get paid for it separately where we don’t count toward your attendance. That is either $400-$450 a month for seeing your nephew or if you want to be petty it can easily be $0.
5- y’all are the ones that said over and over again you wanted to see [nephew] more often and wished he would go there. I am not by any means strapped for money where I can’t easily put him back in daycare full time… but y’all wanted to watch him and I knew it would bring some extra money your way at the same time so should be a win/win.
Where you have it ****** up is you think I need to take him there and you want to talk like he’s just another kid or I’m just another client. I’m not the one to be getting in a back and forth with.
If you want the money every month to see your nephew then you need to check yourself, or I’ll keep him the rest of this week and he will start somewhere else next week, I’m not here to play “you’re hurting my feelings games”.
Let me know, but this isn’t a back and forth. I thought it was a good way for him to spend time with his family and to put some money in your pocket, if it’s a problem already, just say so and I’ll gladly make other arrangements.”
After that, I responded that I thought his message was entitled and disrespectful, and I think it’s best we do not continue a business relationship.
My brother says I’m “entitled,” my mindset is “twisted,” and I should “say less.”
AITA?”
