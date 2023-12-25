Woman Goes Back To Her Previous Job After Trying To Become “Hotshot” Business Owner Because Inflation Is Nuts
by Laura Lynott
The 9 to 5 is a grind and we’ve all been hearing about the nightmare that is inflation – well – trying to escape the grind ain’t easy right now.
With costs going through the roof, leaving that day job and becoming an entrepreneur isn’t all it’s cracked up to be right now.
And @ayan.naturals has given her followers on TikTok a little insight into when the dream turns into a nightmare and you get stuck right back at the old day job.
She said: “If you think you’re having a bad day babe. I’m about to walk into the job that I quit last year because I thought I was going to become some hotshot entrepreneurial natural skincare business owner, only to come crawling back exactly 12 months later.”
Well, ouch right there. That’s quite a bad day.
She added: “I still have my business but inflation and the cost-of-living has brought me back to this hellhole. Oh, and the co-worker that told me that my business would fail and that I’d be back, is sitting at her desk. I can see her through the window right now.”
She continued: “I was hoping she wouldn’t be here on my first day back but she’s here. Oh, and I brought my products to put on my desk because you know, promo…”
I know I feel for this woman – but wishing her so much luck and that her biz smashes it in the end! Talk about guts.
Here’s the full video:
@ayan.naturals
On the bright side… I ate a cheeseburger #hadabadday #backtowork #naturalskincareproducts #fiveguys
Here’s what people thought of the worst day at work:
