Woman Shares What It’s Like Taking Care Of Kids On A Plane While Her Husband Relaxed And Didn’t Help
by Matthew Gilligan
Every couple does things their own way.
Who are we to judge, right?
Well, if you’re new to social media, let me fill you in: everyone judges everyone.
Fact!
A woman named Maria posted a video on Instagram that showed how her and her husband Lou handle their two kids when they fly on planes…and you might be surprised by what you see.
The short video shows Maria sitting with her two kids and helping them out with headphones, TVs, etc., so they’ll relax during the flight.
And Lou?
Well, he was across the aisle away from his wife and kids, just chilling and watching something on TV with his headphones on.
After the video went viral, Maria did an interview with Today and said, “The kid that isn’t with me would be crawling over the rows to get to me and that would cause a scene. We’re just doing what makes our lives easier and this is what works for us.”
Maria also said that if she asked Lou for help, he would do it in a heartbeat.
She addressed the negative backlash the video received and said, “I’m not offended and neither is Lou. Just because he sits in the fourth seat on an airplane doesn’t mean he’s not an amazing dad.”
Take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
Maybe she has a point?
The conversations about this will be fascinating.
