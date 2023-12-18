Shopper Shows It’s Cheaper To Buy Items Online From Walmart Instead Of Clearance Items At The Stores
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the good stuff, people! Because we’re all looking for deals these days, right?
A woman named Shai posted a TikTok video and told viewers that she no longer buys Walmart clearance items and that the only good deals to be found from the retailer are online.
Shai said, it’s “officially cheaper to order stuff online on Walmart.com versus actually going in-store and buying them.”
Shai compared deals that she bought in years past to what she was able to find in-store now and the prices were quite a bit higher.
She added that she has a hard time finding any items on clearance at the store these days.
She also compared the prices for different items in-store and online.
One particular grill was $150 in the Walmart store but only $127 on their website.
Shai did more comparisons between in-store and online and also told viewers that some of these items could actually be purchased for much cheaper on clearance during previous years.
Here’s her video.
@orlandoqponqueen
I know a lot of yall asked me 🫠 heres why 😭 #walmartclearance #walmart #clearance #fy #walmartfinds #walmarthaul #clearancecommunity #orlando #fl
And here’s what people had to say.
This person said this definitely works.
Another person uses this trick, too.
And one individual hasn’t had any luck…
The more you know, right?
Thanks for the tips!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.