New Scanner Law Prohibits Stores From Charging You More Than The Posted Price. – ‘You can actually be fined up to $100.’
by Justin Gardner
Bless @brennasbakery! She’s telling the world that you don’t have to settle on being scammed at the checkout counter when the prices you thought were great end up being much more.
She recently posted a video with the caption, “SCANNER LAW in use. Not my favorite thing to have to use this, but I did. And you should know about it.”
She explains the situation in detail and how you can take advantage…
She went to a Walgreen’s to buy a bag of dog food…
But when she got the counter, the price was $5 more than the posted sale price of $9.99!
A 50% price difference? That’s major!
Think about it. If you buy three bags of dog food at the sale price it’s $29.97. Without the discount it’s $44.97.
The price difference means that the sales price essentially gives you a bag of food for free.
She wasn’t rude about it, because most of these cashiers have no idea about these laws.
“I was super nice about it. I wasn’t mean, but I was like, ‘Actually, scanner laws. I have a picture of it. I know it stinks.'”
She claims it’s a good thing, “Ultimately, it is helping cashiers because corporate’s going to start seeing that issue more often and ask ‘Why are we allowing these things to happen?’”
Check out the video where she spills all the tea…
@brennasbakery
SCANNER LAW in use. Not my favorite thing to have to use this, but i did. And you should know about it 💕 #scannerlaws #bigcorporationsareunethical #fyp #checkyourprices
People in the comments had a lot to say about this.
Some said cashiers have refused to honor the law, but the last comment in this thread points out this isn’t a law in all states.
And somebody else has a soft spot for the people who are put in the line of fire for these situations.
But if your state does have a law like this, apparently there’s MORE money you can get on top of the discount!
@brennasbakery also pointed people to a website in the comments (National Institute of Standards and Technology) that’s a government website that has all the details.
Even if your state doesn’t have these laws, always advocated for the posted price. You’ll likely be able to get the price reduced.
Be safe out there, fam!
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.