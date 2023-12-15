‘You can’t miss these deals.’ – Customer Saved $300 Shopping At Rite Aid After The Company Filed For Bankruptcy
by Matthew Gilligan
A woman named Jasmine posted a video on TikTok and let folks know that Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy and that she was able to score a lot of items at her local store for CHEAP because the location was closing.
Jasmine told viewers, “If you have a Rite Aid near you, please run, don’t walk—because I’ve literally saved myself about $300 today.”
Jasmine showed off different items she got at big discounts and added, “If you have a Rite Aid, although it’s sad, please run, don’t walk, because you can’t miss these deals, especially if it’s stuff that you use daily.”
Take a look at the video.
@jasminereviews
Rite-Aid just filed for bankruptcy so if you have one near you see if they also have the clearance going on! #fyp #riteaid #haul #clearance
Jasmine posted a follow-up video and showed even more items that she got on the cheap.
@jasminereviews
PART TWO: Rite-Aid Haul ✨ •not all locations are like this right now! Google or call to see if your locations near you are closing down. #fyp #haul #riteaid
In yet another video, Jasmine said, “They can get the deals by looking up which locations are closing near them, and then from there on seeing which locations have the deals going on.”
@jasminereviews
Replying to @s #riteaid #haul #fyp Hooe this helps!
