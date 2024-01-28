A Friend’s Daughter Bullied Her Daughter Because She Wasn’t Invited To An Event, So She Banned The Girl From Their Home
Middle school is one of the hardest times as far as growing up, and I will believe that until the day I pass on from this mortal plane.
Drama is rampant, and if you’re a girl, friendship can seem so important and so precarious at the same time.
OP’s daughter and a friend drifted apart in middle school.
This is some drama so I will try to keep it as clear as possible. My daughter used to have a friend name Kat.
They were besties in preschool until middle school but slowly grew apart. They are both in 8th grade.
Now my daughter is popular and Kat isn’t. I have heard about it from my friend a lot.
After a falling out, the friend accused OP’s daughter of bullying her.
My daughter invited a few girls ice skating at the beginning of the month. Kat wasn’t invited and they had a text fight about it.
It wasn’t a pretty fight, I’ve read it. Overall friendship completely over.
A few days later I get a call from the principal for bullying.
OP knew she had doctored the text evidence, though.
I got in and the evidence was the text fight and areas were missing. Kat deleted her response so it just looked like my kid was bullying her.
I showed the principal the whole thing on my daughter’s phone.
Basically got dismissed and teachers will keep an eye on it.
My daughter kinda hates Kat now.
They uninvited the friend from a party, though.
The issue is I retracted an invite to Kat for the holiday party at my home tomorrow.
I got a call from my friend and she’s saying we should help the girls make up. I told her Kat is banned from my home and she called me a jerk.
Kat is apparently extremely sad and I need more opinions.
Did OP go too far? I wonder what Reddit will say.
I would generally advise parents to stay out of their kid’s friend trouble.
But sometimes you have to intervene.
