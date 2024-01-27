A Woman’s Deck Was Mysteriously Disassembled And Nobody Knows How It Happened
by Laura Lynott
Weird things happen sometimes and we’ve got no explanation for them but this woman’s tale is pretty wild beyond all expectations.
@tickytockybb told her followers on TikTok how her sister’s deck was somehow taken apart overnight.
Everyone was completely confused by the tale of a woman putting up a partially fitted deck, that was then disassembled during the night.
She said: “My sister’s having a deck built in her house and this is how the contractor left it, Saturday night with all the supports in place.”
“He came back a few days later, literally someone had disassembled the deck, and left all the beams there. Contractor works alone.”
Okay, that’s creepy…
But it gets even weirder!
“There’s nobody else helping him on this project, someone just came and took apart everything that he built, including a four hundred to five hundred pound beam that they neatly laid, nothing is missing.”
Will we ever get to the bottom of the deck mystery?
Watch the full clip here:
@tickytockybb
#greenscreen please help us solve this rhode island deck mystery
Here’s what people thought of the weird deck happening:
Some people just demand answers and NOW…
What the DECK?
Deck violence is never hilarious…
I wonder if that contractor made some enemies along the way?
Probably!
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · contractor, deck, home, real estate, tiktok, top, video, vrial