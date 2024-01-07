January 7, 2024 at 5:52 am

Airline Passenger Completely Violates A Woman’s Personal Space Just To Take Picture. ‘I would’ve closed the shade.’

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

It’s tight enough being on a flight but the little bit of space we have is vital to us all, right?!

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

Well, that doesn’t appear to matter to this guy, who seems to think that his taking a photo out the window is more important than allowing space to the girl next to him.

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

@sterlingsavannah filmed herself on a flight showing just how much her space had been taken over by the passenger beside her.

And people are NOT impressed. She wrote: “Do people not know personal space? And that you can choose a window seat?? Only option was to stare out the window.”

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

We all have gotta be kinder to those around us!

Watch the full uncomfortable clip here:

@sterlingsavannah

Only option was to stare out the window😭

♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

The internet is NOT impressed:

This guy has a good idea on how to call the passenger out!

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

Literally throwing shade! Ha.

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

What. Of course someone would be annoyed at this!

Source: TikTok/@sterlingsavannah

We all have gotta be kinder to those around us!

For real.

Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter