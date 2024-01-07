Airline Passenger Completely Violates A Woman’s Personal Space Just To Take Picture. ‘I would’ve closed the shade.’
It’s tight enough being on a flight but the little bit of space we have is vital to us all, right?!
Well, that doesn’t appear to matter to this guy, who seems to think that his taking a photo out the window is more important than allowing space to the girl next to him.
@sterlingsavannah filmed herself on a flight showing just how much her space had been taken over by the passenger beside her.
And people are NOT impressed. She wrote: “Do people not know personal space? And that you can choose a window seat?? Only option was to stare out the window.”
We all have gotta be kinder to those around us!
Only option was to stare out the window😭
The internet is NOT impressed:
This guy has a good idea on how to call the passenger out!
Literally throwing shade! Ha.
What. Of course someone would be annoyed at this!
For real.
