Airline Tells Weary Traveler That They Can’t Make A Flight Change Without Paying For It, So They Play The System And Win
by Trisha Leigh
Everyone looks forward to their vacation days, and to the opportunity to travel. That said, we all know this can include headaches that come part and parcel with mass transit.
That’s what OP was dealing with when a snowstorm ground travel to a halt.
There has been a heavy snowfall in Southern Germany this weekend and all flights have been canceled for days.
It has been impossible to contact the customer service for some time, many people have been stranded in Munich.
I am one of those people. I was supposed to go to Hamburg to visit someone for the weekend.
They realized they were stuck and tried to make the best of it, but realized there was one issue.
Since there is no way in or out of Munich (trains are also stopped), I was just trying to enjoy the weekend here while waiting for my flight back on Monday evening.
However, my flight back was from Hamburg to Munich, then connecting to my city. This of course would mean they would expect me to board in Hamburg, otherwise my ticket wouldn’t be valid in Munich.
I thus decide to try calling the customer service to ask to board in Munich only.
At the 24th call of the day (having had only 1 answer previously telling me they cannot do anything on the phone and I have to go to the airport, which was impossible to reach except with a 200€ Uber ride!), I manage to get someone on the line and I explain my issue.
Me: “…so you see, I am happy to just cancel the Hamburg to Munich leg and keep the ticket from Munich to my city only!”
Agent: “Ok, let’s check this, can I put you briefly on hold?”
Many phone calls later, they were astonished at what the airline had to say.
I agree, I am put on hold for another 5 minutes, then the agent comes back on the line.
Agent: “Ok, great, since this is a change on your flight, you would need to pay for this.”
Me, not sure if I heard correctly: “Sorry, did you just say I would need to pay for it?!”
Agent: “Yes, we cannot make a change on flight departure airport without a fee.”
Me, flabbergasted: “Oh, ok then, since that’s the case, I will keep my original flight instead! However, I haven’t reached my destination yet… So instead you can get me on a rebooked flight to Hamburg today so I can take the flight back from Hamburg tomorrow!”
Agent is silent on the line for a few seconds.
Me: “There are no flights to Hamburg, right?”
Agent: “…right.”
Me: “Ah! Exactly. So you see the issue.”
Everything worked out (even though OP never did set foot on a plane).
Another brief silence from the agent. Then I’m asked to be put on hold again.
When they come back, a note has been added to my request that the ticket was issued without payment, and I am supposed to leave directly from Munich tomorrow 🙂
Please send your good vibes for the flight to actually be scheduled tomorrow!
All’s well that ends well…right?
It’s a great day when the corporation realizes the error of their ways.
Nobody likes to hear the word “fee.”
The idea is that everyone will win.
Oooh it makes you so mad when they “accidentally” hang up!
Work the system. Beat the system.
If only it always worked that way!
