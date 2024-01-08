Careless Supermarket Destroys A Business’s Driveway To Pour Their Own, So Employee “Liberates” 30 Shopping Carts Into The Wet Cement
by Trisha Leigh
It’s funny how often, the people you don’t want to mess with are the quiet ones who never make a fuss.
At least, not until you come into your territory and mess with their day.
At OP’s job, they have a truck driver who does all of their deliveries.
Not about me, but about a guy I used to work with.
He was a mountain of a guy, a huge Turk, but the kindest guy I ever met. He’d do anything for people he liked.
Nobody ever saw anybody get on this bad side until that fateful day.
As it happens, he was also our delivery driver, and he spent most days on the road in his semi, leaving before dawn and returning quite late, if at all that day.
Our warehouse had a driveway large enough for him to pull the semi into, and load/unload.
When the store next door was renovating, they promised to leave their driveway alone.
The supermarket next door decided to do some renovations, and expand. When they started construction, they started tearing out their brick parking lot, and getting close to tearing out our driveway.
Boss runs out, tells them where our property line is, and is assured they won’t cross onto our property.
Everybody goes back inside, nobody worries, until there’s suddenly a raging bear-Turk standing in the break room, shouting about how the driveway has been torn up and he can’t get his lorry in.
They did not, and oh, there were consequences.
We go out, and indeed, the driveway is half missing, and there’s a concrete building foundation poured in.
Construction workers are nowhere in sight, boss sends the supermarket manager an e-mail message, and everybody goes home.
Next day we arrive to the sight of very angry construction workers.
Apparently, the delivery driver went back in the middle of the night with some bolt-cutters, ‘liberated’ about 30 of their shopping carts, and stuck them into the drying concrete in various comical positions.
Overnight, the concrete hardened, and the carts became quite difficult to remove.
Construction crew brings in the jackhammers, and four days later, most of the concrete is gone, and they start preparing for another pour, this time leaving our driveway intact.
The company got their driveway back and a whole lot more.
Foundation comes out fine, everything is looking good.
At that time, my boss shows up with the announcement that he had a survey done, and while they didn’t tear open our driveway the second time, they were still closer to our property line than allowed, and he’d already filed a complaint to get the concrete removed.
Took them another week of jack-hammering to get it out.
The little man wins the day. Woohoo!
So many people have issues when it comes to property lines.
People just don’t want to spend the money.
But they are pretty important.
Measure twice and cut once.
So many bad neighbors out there!
Y’all, I don’t understand the entitlement of some people.
Make sure it’s your property first, yo!
