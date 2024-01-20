Cashier Smugly Reminds Man “It’s Cheaper To Pay With Cash”, So He Pays With 60 Quarters
by Ryan McCarthy
From credit cards to the ability to pay with our phones, cash is starting to seem like a thing of the past.
But as the cashier in this story was so eager to point out, sometimes it’s cheaper to pay in cash.
Sometimes, but not all the time!
When this man was reminded constantly by a snide cashier that it would be cheaper for him to pay in cash, he went to Reddit to share the genius way he had maliciously complied with the cashier’s wishes.
Cheaper to pay with cash? Fine. Have it your way.
I usually pay with things using my credit card. I find that it’s way more convenient than carrying cash.
This one restaurant that I go to has recently started a policy that I don’t like. I’m constantly reminded of this policy by one snooty cashier.
Every time she rings you up, she says the total, and then she makes a big production of seeing the credit card, hits another button, and then says a higher total.
She then smiles and says “Just a reminder. It’s cheaper to pay with cash.”
What does it matter to her? It’s not like its her money! But eventually OP had had enough of her remarks.
Today, I put this policy to the test.
When she did her little head bob of recognition at my credit card, I put it away and said “Actually I’m paying cash today.”
I pulled nearly 60 quarters out of my pocket and set them on the counter.
Looks like OP is simply making smart use of the restaurant’s cash discount! But the cashier seemed to see things a little differently…
She looked like someone had just thrown up all over her. That fake cheeriness she typically has when touting the policy evaporated.
I turned to the folks behind me, smiled sweetly, and said “Sorry it’s cheaper to pay with cash!”
As the seconds turned into minutes, I just kept repeating “Sorry folks, they get charged a fee to use credit cards. It’s cheaper with cash.”
I’m sure the cashier was just so proud of herself for telling OP about the discount! And in the end, it turned out the discount was all of 50 cents!
Honestly, the whole thing reminded me of those old commercials that compelled me to get the credit card in the first place.
Price of a meal with cash: $14.30
Price of a meal with card: $14.87
The look on that snooty girl’s face: priceless.
If I was that poor cashier not a single customer would ever hear about our cash discount ever again! Who knows when a pocket-change-carrying person would come to seek their revenge?
Reddit was pretty split on his revenge, with this person feeling that the price shouldn’t change with method of payment.
But this person came down on the side of the cashier.
This person agreed saying there are times to be upset with restaurant workers, but this wasn’t one of them.
This commenter said his problem was with the business policy, not the poor cashier.
But this Redditor defended him, saying it wasn’t the policy, but the way she approached it.
Did this guy go too far with his quarter stunt, or was the cashier digging her own grave with her snide attitude?
You get what you give, fam!
Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were travelling for business.