Charity Board Kept Asking For More Detailed Financial Reports, So They Put Together A Single Spaced, 9 Font Size, 30+ Page Report
by Trisha Leigh
It can be frustrating when someone who technically oversees you asks for something they have no direct knowledge of, right?
They don’t know how to phrase the request because they don’t do the work, and in the end, everyone ends up frustrated.
OP ran into this when they asked for an accounting of the company’s charitable contributions.
I got contacted 3 times, each time progressively nastier about how much my local voluntary fraternal group had donated to charities.
I sent them a list of the charities and our total donations of materials and any cash.
Three tries laters and all parties were tearing their hair out.
1st call: They wanted exact hours worked, supplies, and cash donations; okay, I supplied all 3 sent back.
2nd call: This wasn’t good enough. They wanted a separate list for each charity. Okay, I divided them up and sent it back.
3rd call: snottiest call ever, what didn’t I understand! They needed itemized!! This just wasn’t clear enough! Get it right!
OP thought the answer was to spend 12 hours burying them in minutia.
Fine. We make reusable sanitary pads for school-age ladies in Liberia and also sew different items for 3 local charities.
I calculated cost of the fabrics down to the inch, of each color of fabrics,, cutting times, depreciation of scissors, thread per item, assembly, sewing time, time walking to and from the cutting area to the sewing area, shoe tread depreciation, time sewing, depreciation of sewing needles, electricity,depreciation of the carpet in the room snacks, prep and cost of lunch, beverages per glass, condiments, shopping time, gas, depreciation of vehicles on and on.
I did the same list for each charity.
You name it, they got it single spaced, 9 font, pie charts, graphs.. everything 30+ pages total. Took me about 12 hours, and I had a great time doing it.
I can’t wait for them to open the doc. Then they have to print numerous copies for THEIR board members and to National as well.
Don’t mess with the bull baby. You’ll get the horns.
It didn’t actually work.
FALLOUT: I received an email :
“While we appreciate the thoroughness of the report, we request a condensed version, following the parameters set forth in the law books.”
Re-sent them the original report. Let’s see how that goes over.
The saga is ongoing, but at least OP is enjoying themselves.
I received an email today, sent to all chairs of finance, with a new form attached to fill out ” to the best of your ability.”
I have put the whole email on my profile for your viewing pleasure.
I can not share the form, but I assure you I will be copying/pasting as much information as I can fit in the appropriate sections.
Reddit might have some suggestions below!
They do hope OP is getting paid for his time.
They’re not sure their advice is strictly legal, though.
Depressed and depreciated.
Everyone loves a good email attachment.
There is always something else to itemize.
Man, this is one of those where neither side is giving in.
It’s a good thing OP has a sense of humor.
