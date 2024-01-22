Dad Warned His Son That A Theatre Degree Would Mean He Couldn’t Get Work. Now His Son Is Broke And Wants Him To Help Him Get A New Degree.
AITA for making it clear I won’t be paying for him to go back to school and I warned him?
“My son is 24 and went to school for a theater major.
In the nicest way, he can’t support himself. He can’t get work and I am not surprised.
At the beginning he went to school I made it very clear I would only be paying for his degree and if he goes for a Masters he will need to pay all on his own.
He’s NOT having it.
He gave me a call and told me he will be going to get a new degree so he can afford to live.
He asked if I could pay for it.
I do have the money and he knows this since his youngest went to a cheap school.
I told him no and that I warned him years ago not to do this. That he needs to take loans or do something else.
He called me a jerk and I am doubting if I should pay since I have the money.”
This person said he’s NTA and he’s already done enough for his son.
Another Reddit user said he could’ve figured this out.
One individual talked about their background and made a good point.
And this Reddit user thinks his son is LAZY.
I suppose he’s right, but it seems a little cold hearted.
Consider giving the son a second chance, dad!
