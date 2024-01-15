Dating Expert Reveals The Trick You Can Use To Date Someone Who’s Much More Attractive. – ‘You are subconsciously training them.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I could use some of this advice!
Actually, if I’m being honest, I could use ANY dating advice…so I’m all ears!
A woman named Annabelle was nice enough to post a video on TikTok about how she thinks people can score someone who is out of their league.
She said she’s been using this method for a while and that if someone is out of your league that means they “hold the power” and they “wear the pants.”
So what’s the secret?
Annabelle said people need to “flip the turn tables.”
She said you need to send a good photo of yourself to your crush and say “I want to show a friend.”
She further explained that a good photo will let them know that “you have expectations for them.”
She said that when you get a good photo of them in return, “you are subconsciously training them to want to please you.”
Annabelle said that the next step can be “toxic” and that you should not say anything back after the other person sends you a photo.
She said, “They’re going to want the validation.”
Annabelle ended her video by saying, “You’re welcome, you just flipped the turn tables and took the power ******* back.”
Hmmm…
Check out her video.
@annabellegesson
Just call me a Mastermind already🙄
Here’s how folks reacted.
This person got the conversation started…
Another individual asked a good question…
And this TikTokker said this didn’t work for them.
Hmmm… seems like people aren’t big fans of this strategy.
But hey… might be worth a shot!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!