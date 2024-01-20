Government Bean Counter Wouldn’t Pay Membership Fee For Essential Training, So Employee Made Sure They Paid Double
Corporate bean counters exist for a reason. I imagine that, when things are running as they should be, they’re there to make sure the company’s profit margins are as large as possible.
Sometimes, though, they have trouble seeing the burrito for the beans.
Or something.
OP worked a job where professional continuing education was necessary.
Several years ago I was employed by a government agency.
I’m a professional and I have mandatory continuing education requirements to keep my license.
The agency (reluctantly) was paying the bare minimum for my annual license renewal, and would pay for the cheapest annual training.
There was a bargain option that gave the training at a discounted cost if one joined as a member.
A subgroup of the licensing entity exists for professionals who work in the same niche as me, during the relevant time frame the dues for the sub group were $15 annually.
The subgroup offered a package of all the required training. One hour each of 2 mandatory subjects areas and a total of 12.5 hours. Most commercial trading is around $150-200/ hr.
Although there are some freebies here and there used by companies as advertising but not usually very relevant to my job.
The very relevant subgroup training was $50 to members – so membership and training could be paid in one check for $65 a bargain!
The bean counters couldn’t justify the membership fee….
Agency bean counter said they could not pay the $15. So for a number of years, I refused to join the group, and the bean counter paid $100 for my training.
After a number of years I transferred to a different agency, new bean counter had no issue with paying the membership to save money.
OP could do nothing but shake his head and laugh.
I bet Reddit has tons of bean counter stories.
Things like this can sink a ship.
Sadly, it doesn’t have to make sense.
You can’t make it make sense.
Isn’t there someone who oversees ALL the budgets?
But they say the rules are there for a reason, though.
I don’t know, y’all.
I feel like there has to be a better way.
