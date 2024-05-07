New Neighbor Asked Her to Move Her Ring Camera, But She Refused To Do It. Now They’re Leaving Threats.
Move your door camera because it makes me feel uncomfortable!
I don’t think so, pal!
But that’s what happened to the woman who wrote this story on Reddit.
Check out what she had to say and see if you think she acted like a jerk.
AITA for refusing to move my ring camera after neighbor confronted me?
“I (25F) have lived in my apartment complex for a few years and have always had a ring camera for security reasons and to avoid package theft that happens pretty often where I live.
My ring camera is attached to my door and faces my neighbors door across the hall – about 3ish feet.
Recently a new neighbor moved in and knocked on my door to ask if i could move my camera because it makes them uncomfortable that it faces their apartment door or turn off the motion activated sensor.
Sure, no problem…
I had no problem with this and ordered a new mount to place slightly to the side of my door so it’s not a full view of their unit for their peace of mind, however, i think they assumed I brushed them off because I didn’t fix it the next day after asking me.
You can probably guess what happened next…
As a result, they’ve began walking up to my camera multiple times a day leaving somewhat threatening messages into my camera like ‘you don’t want this to become a problem’ or ‘your liability is going to become my liability’ (IDK what they mean by that) and now I don’t want to move my camera at all since they’re trying to intimidate me and make me feel uncomfortable.
WIBTA if I don’t move my camera anymore since they’re trying to intimidate me?
By the way, Ring cameras are not prohibited in my complex and plenty of neighbors have them throughout the community.”
It would be a nightmare to have a neighbor like this!
