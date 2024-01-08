Hairstylist Forced A Customer To Babysit Her Young Son While She Went To A Store. – ‘I do not know this woman like that.’
by Matthew Gilligan
How would you react in this situation?
A total stranger who is supposed to be cutting your hair asks you if you will watch their young child while they run to a store.
It’s weird, right?
Well, it happened to a woman named Jada who posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about her experience.
Jada explained that she went to get her hair done when it all happened and she said, “I hate to do this, but y’all will never believe what is happening to me right now.”
She said her hair was half-braided when “My hairstylist just left me alone with her son in her house while she runs to the beauty supply store.”
Jada added, “I do not know this woman like that.”
Jada said, “I feel like I’m being punked. Not to mention, the little boy has pooped on himself.”
The little could be heard saying off-screen, “I might have to take a bath.”
Jada responded, “You gotta wait for your mom to come back to give you a bath.”
Jeez…
Check out the video.
Here’s how people reacted.
One viewer said this just isn’t safe.
Another individual shared a similar story.
And these people think this isn’t an isolated incident.
That was quite the story!
I’m not sure how I’d act in a situation like this…
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.