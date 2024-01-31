He Pretended To Be An “Appletarian” As A Joke. Now His Friends Are Angry And His Girlfriend Dumped Him.
by Trisha Leigh
Here’s the thing about jokes: they’re subjective, and also some people just don’t have a sense of humor.
Even if you think you’re being hilarious or are super committed to a bit, be warned – if others don’t find it amusing, they might not want to be around you anymore.
OP thought it would be funny to pretend to be an “Appletarian.”
I got the idea a few weeks ago to prank my friends my pretending to be an “Appletarian”, meaning somebody who only eats food products that are derived from apples and would only drink apple juice or apple cider.
He pretended to eat only apples when certain people were around, despite their concern.
I told them them all that I had read on the internet that eating only apples was the healthiest thing for you. When I first told them they thought I was joking, but they underestimated how committed I would be to a joke.
So, whenever in the presence of one of my friends (or friend-of-friends/coworkers/etc who knew them) I was very careful to only be seen eating apples or drinking apple juice/cider.
Apples whole, apples diced, apple sauce, the inside of an apple pie, baked apples, candy apples with the chocolate shaved off, etc.
Finally after about a week they bought that I had become an Appletarian.
They started giving me information about how unhealthy it was to only eat apples, and growing increasingly exasperated by it. Some of them even got angry.
Then one night, three weeks in, they tried an intervention.
But I wanted to stick with the joke. Finally, after the end of 3 weeks, I walked into what I was told was a movie night but was actually an intervention for me.
They were all super concerned about my well being and had all sorts of information or whatever. Finally I started laughing hysterically.
They were confused so I told them I had been faking it the whole time and had been eating real meals outside their knowledge. I even took out some beef jerky from my pant pocket to prove it and munched it.
At that point OP gave it up, but not everyone thought it was so funny.
I thought they’d appreciate the joke but they were actually really annoyed.
My girlfriend even broke up with me over this because a few days ago I had ruined our date night when I told the waiter I only wanted apples because I was an Appletarian and had “embarrassed her for a dumb joke”.
In my opinion the joke was solid and they should appreciate my commitment to the prank.
But, did I go too far?
Does Reddit appreciate the bit? You know they won’t hold back!
The top comment thought it was funny and that his girlfriend overreacted.
This person did not agree, however.
They got into a discussion about what makes a good prank.
This commenter says this is just a good-natured prank.
Others say it meets all the qualifications of a failed prank.
I honestly don’t think he hurt anyone.
It’s hard to see why they’d be angry about it, right?
