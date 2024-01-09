Her 5-Year-Old Son Accidentally Walked In On Another Parent In The Bathroom. Now He’s Not Invited To Her Daughter’s Birthday Party.
by Trisha Leigh
Y’all, I swear there are insane stories on AITA all of the time, and just when you think you’ve heard it all, someone comes along and says hold my beer.
Like, for instance, a full-grown adult who is shunning a 5yo for making a mistake in a public bathroom.
OP’s kids go to school and synagogue with a lot of the same people.
I (28F) have twin 5 year old boys Jude and Jonah. They go to a private Jewish kindergarten where it’s very customary to invite the whole class to birthday parties, it might even be a school rule but I don’t think I’m going to take this to the school.
Jude and Jonah are very well mannered and reserved, obviously I’m biased but they’ve always gotten along with all of their peers and have never gotten into any drama.
Jude is definitely a slow reader and we’ve gotten him a tutor but it’s still been very hard for him.
One day, one of them accidentally walked into the women’ restroom.
At our synagogue the bathroom signs just say men and women with no little picture and they are single bathrooms.
2 weekends ago Jude walked into the women’s by accident and I guess the door wasn’t locked correctly because he walked in on this women named Jess who is the mother of a little girl in his class.
He says he just saw her on the toilet and ran out, closed the door and said sorry.
Jude immediately came up to me and told me and he was very embarrassed. I told him it wasn’t a big deal and he should just remember to knock next time and the longer word says women.
He said he will and that he thought it would be a stalled bathroom like most public bathrooms and that’s fair so I left it there.
The woman in question insisted he be punished, and did not want to let it go.
Jess came up to talk to me after and told me like he needed to be punished, she said it was extremely inappropriate.
I assured her he didn’t know and wouldn’t do it again but she said there’s “no way he can’t read men and women” and that her daughter can and told me I had to nip this behavior in the bud.
I often feel talked down to because of my age by other parents at the school so I just said I would take care of it and left it there.
Now, her daughter has brought birthday party invitations to school and invited everyone but her son.
On Friday her daughter was handing out birthday invites and gave one to Jonah, not Jude. They both asked her why and she said her mom said not to give him one and wouldn’t tell her why.
Jude cried the whole rest of the day and wouldn’t tell anyone why because he doesn’t want to be a tattle tale.
I asked Jude if anything else had happened between the 2 of them and he promised me it didn’t and said they’ve even been playing together at recess this whole last week.
And her daughter was trying to cheer him up by suggesting ways to sneak him in.
OP wants to know if she would be wrong to call and hash it out with the other mom.
I’m honestly livid, I wouldn’t care if she had given neither of them an invite but giving one twin and not the other is incredibly rude and passive aggressive.
I’m considering calling her and talking about it because I think it’s ridiculous to hold this much of a grudge against a 5 year old.
Would that make me an AH? Should I just decline Jonah’s invite?
I think the birthday rule is silly and it’s her choice who she invites but this is just ridiculous.
Should she just let it go? I’m wondering what Reddit thinks about it all.
The top comment says the other mom is being petty at best.
They are also quick to point out that the other mom is the one who forgot to lock the door!
They’re sure something is wrong with this woman.
So she’s kind of the one who made the mistake in the first place.
Her behavior is honestly gross.
I was appalled by this lady’s behavior.
If I was his mom I would for sure give her a piece of my mind.
