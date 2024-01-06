Her Boyfriend’s Coworker Lied In A Custody Hearing About Him, So Girlfriend Secretly Gets Revenge And Ruins Their Career
by Matthew Gilligan
Liars are the worst, don’t you think?
I’d say that about 99.9999% of us probably feel that way.
But the woman who wrote this story on Reddit really, REALLY doesn’t like liars…and she taught a woman a pretty big lesson.
Check out what happened in the story below.
I don’t like liars.
“This happened 5+ years ago and it’s still one of my proudest moments.
I was dating this guy (Dan) going through a custody battle with his ex girlfriend over their toddler. We worked at the same bar with this girl named Billy Jean.
Billy Jean was an old friend of Dan and had worked with him before. She also had previously worked with the mother of Dan’s child (Rachel) and everyone was seemingly friends and remaining civil…
Or so I thought.
A bombshell was about to drop.
Billy Jean had secretly taken sides and wrote a terrible affidavit lying about Dan. Dan somehow got a copy of it (I don’t remember how the court process went).
As I was reading it I kept getting more and more irate.
I don’t like liars, and one thing I really feel that crosses a boundary is using a child for leverage to hurt the other parent. B
illy Jean was knowingly lying under oath and siding with Rachel to prevent Dan from parenting his kid, and he was by no means a bad dad.
She did her research.
Well, Billie Jean had enemies. Enemies that I worked with and had easy access to contact. These enemies had sold Billy Jean a car that she wasn’t paying them for.
I didn’t necessarily like the people who owned the car but the enemy of my enemy is my friend.
I called them up and told them I came in peace. I asked if they had Billy Jean’s address to get back their car. They did not. I passed off Billy Jeans info and waited for her to call me.
Now I was one of two people who could have ratted out the location of the car, and when Billy Jean called me to tell me her car got repoed, she said, “she had no idea who could have done it. It would have either been me, or her ex Robbie.”
Billy Jean doesn’t sound the sharpest tool in the shed.
I tell her casually, “I don’t think it was Robbie” and I swear up and down she responded with, “well who would have done it then!?”
I held back laughter and finished the conversation with “OHHhhH I dOnt KNow ThaTS So WeIRd” type comments until she hung up.
Dan was next to me in the car snickering.
Dan won shared custody of his child and Billy Jean lost her bar job because she didn’t have transportation to work an hour away.
To this day I wonder if she ever pieced together that it was me.
I don’t like liars.”
I have a feeling she’ll never know what happened.
Nice work!
