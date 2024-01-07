Sister Asks Her To Pay For A Dream Wedding Dress, But When Sis Insulted Her Career… Things Got Ugly
AITA for refusing to pay for my sister’s wedding dress when she insulted my career?
“I (28F) am a self-taught graphic designer and have worked hard to build my career.
My sister (25F), on the other hand, has always been critical of my job, calling it a ‘hobby’ and not a ‘real job’.
Our parents passed away a few years ago, and I’ve been more of a parental figure to her since then.
We’ve had our ups and downs, but I’ve always tried to support her.
Recently, she got engaged and was over the moon about planning her wedding. She found her dream dress, but it was way out of her budget.
Knowing I’ve saved a bit, she asked if I could pay for it as her wedding gift.
I agreed because I wanted her to be happy.
However, a few days ago, we had a family gathering where she introduced her fiancé to our extended family.
During the dinner, she made a snide remark about my career, implying that I was still ‘playing with my computer’ while others had real jobs.
I was hurt and confronted her later.
Things escalated, and I told her that if she didn’t respect my career, she shouldn’t expect me to fund her wedding dress with the money I earned from it.
She accused me of ruining her wedding and being petty.
I’m torn. I want to support her, but I also feel disrespected.
AITA?”
