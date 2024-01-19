‘They have a college fund for her but they never had one for me.’ – Her Sister Demands She Come Home For Christmas, But She Is Thrilled To Be Out Of A Toxic Household
Parents aren’t supposed to have favorite kids – and if they do, they’re supposed to conceal that fact so that the kids never catch on.
That said, we all know that some people are just terrible parents. Full stop.
OP’s younger sister has always been the favorite.
I (18f) am away at college and my sister (16f) is still at home with our parents. Moving out of my parents house was totally the biggest relief of my life.
They always favored my sister over me and they also wanted me to dedicate a lot of time to her.
She always wanted me too and is very needy when it comes to my time. My parents spoiled her that way.
She has a list of very legitimate grievances.
Some examples of this;
- She got better Christmas gifts than me. While I would maybe get some books and clothes instead of gaming stuff or art supplies on my list. She got a new TV or a new phone, new laptop, Calico Critters and trampolines when she was younger and all kinds of scooters and stuff.
- She would get gifts to open on my birthday and would often get to blow out my candles and my parties had to be catered to her but hers were not catered to me and I never got a gift at her birthday parties
- She got to choose where we’d get takeout once a week and I had no input
- She got her room freshly decorated once a year and however she wanted but I only had mine done twice when I could remember and I had no input
- She got to have a TV and her laptop in her room but I could not
- She never had to include me when seeing her friends but my parents would insist I had to include her with mine
- They have a college fund for her but they never had one for me
- She could ask for money whenever and always got it. I was always told I should earn money when I asked. Even when I was a little kid.
- They know her favorite foods and they don’t know mine. They used to call her favorite mine and would dismiss me when I corrected them.
I did try talking to my parents before and I had my grandparents help me a few times as well. All it did was make my parents kick my grandparents out and refuse to let me see them. They scolded me every time I spoke up and told me I should love my sister.
My sister was always so demanding of my time and attention and when I would tell her I didn’t have the time, or I had plans, she’d say she should come first, or she was more important than anything else. She also used to say she should be my first priority.
When she said she wasn’t coming home for Christmas, her sister pitched a fit.
For Christmas I decided to stay at college and join some of my friends who weren’t going home. I told my sister I wasn’t coming home and she got so upset.
She told me she’d miss me and I should come home to see her but I made it clear I wasn’t. Ever since Christmas she has been on my case about not coming home.
She called me on New Years and told me I should have come home so she could see me because she deserved that.
I got so frustrated with her and told her the world doesn’t revolve around her despite our parents making her feel like it does.
She doesn’t feel bad, though, and is asking Reddit whether or not she should.
She cried down the phone to me and said it was so mean and I talk like I don’t miss her.
I didn’t tell her this, but I don’t, it has been GREAT not seeing her every day.
She and my parents both blew up my phone after that saying I was awful to talk to my sister that way.
AITA?
This family sounds truly awful to be a part of.
I’m glad OP has removed herself from the equation, but sorry for her, too.
