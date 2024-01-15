Friends Agree To Do A Book Burning At The End Of The Semester, But One Guy Gets Around It By Burning A Friend’s Book Instead
by Addison Sartino
Is this malicious compliance or simply being smarter than your peers?
This person took to Reddit to share his friend’s story…
Back in the last century, a friend (high school senior at the time) went to Florida for spring break with a group of his friends.
During the weeks before break, the group decided they would burn their school owned Physics text book on the beach.
This guy’s friend wanted to partake in the activity.
One of my friend’s buddies was unable to go to Florida, but wanted to participate in the textbook burn.
So he asked my friend to take his text book to Florida and burn it for him.
My friend readily agreed.
On the evening of the burn, my friend threw his buddy’s text book in the fire while his own text book sat safely in his school locker.
Not a single eye was batted.
No one in Florida realized it wasn’t his own book and at the same time he ‘complied’ with his buddy’s request.
And he didn’t have to pay for a ‘lost’ textbook at the end of the year like his buddies did, either.
