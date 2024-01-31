His Girlfriend Just Moved in But Tossed His Cat Out Into The Streets. So He Returned The Favor.
by Trisha Leigh
People who have pets love them to death. They treat them like family because they are family, and it really doesn’t make sense to them that other folks don’t understand that.
If you treat an animal poorly – especially one they love – don’t expect to be forgiven.
OP has a cat he loves that never goes outside.
So I have a cat named Raven who’s 3 years old.
My girlfriend of 2 years moved in with me a few weeks ago and it was clear she didn’t like my cat.
I didn’t think it was really a big deal until one day I got home and he was just gone.
He’s not an outdoor cat and he never goes outside.
Except one day he came home to find it gone.
He was gone for hours and I was worried sick until my buddy came to my house and returned him, saying he found him 2 blocks from my house.
I asked my girlfriend how my cat, who has never tried to go out before ended up that far from my house and she admitted to kicking him out.
His girlfriend confessed to throwing it out, so he threw her out.
I was furious, saying she had no right to kick him out and told her that since she thought she had the power to kick my cat out, I wanted her out of my house by the end of the month.
She cried that she had nowhere to go and that she would have to live on the streets.
I said I didn’t care and told her to leave by the end of the month.
His friends think he’s being too harsh.
My friends think I’m being too harsh, but my cat could have died because of her and I don’t want her trying anything else.
AITA?
Does Reddit agree?
The top comment says the cat had dibs.
This person says he better keep a close eye on the cat until she’s gone.
And this commenter says OP just dodged a bullet.
They say black cats have enough problems already.
Sometimes people need a taste of their own medicine.
This makes me so mad.
Some people and their audacity, I swear.
