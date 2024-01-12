His Mom Doesn’t Want His Stepson To Take Part In A Family Tradition, So He Decides To Skip Christmas
AITA for skipping Christmas with my family because my mother doesn’t want my stepson to take part in a family tradition?
“My (33M) parents (64F,68M) own a country house and there’s this tradition for every child in our family to plant a tree there.
I did it myself when I was five, and so did my brother and my sister, and all my nephews and nieces.
His family is rooted in tradition, so to speak.
I have a 6-year-old daughter with my ex-girlfriend. My mother called me to ask if I’ll have my daughter for Christmas (we usually spend Christmases in the country house), because now she’s old enough to plant her tree.
I told her that my daughter will spend Christmas with her mother (I’ll see her a few days before going to the country house), but I also said that my stepson (7M) – my wife’s (36F) son from her first marriage – would be there.
His mom dropped a bomb on him.
My mother was silent for a moment and told me she didn’t consider having my stepson plant his own tree.
I was very offended by that. It made clear that she doesn’t see him as part of our family.
She then said there’s no guarantee he’ll remain in our lives, which obviously implies she’s considering that my marriage to his mother may not last.
I told her if that’s how she feels, she should not expect us for Christmas this year.
Was I too harsh?
I wonder if I could be an *******, because it’s her property after all, and she does have the final say.”
The family drama is strong with this one, folks.
Good grief!
