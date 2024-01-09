His Stepdaughter Embarrassed Him In A Room Full Of People, But His Wife Thinks His Punishment Was Too Harsh
by Trisha Leigh
No one likes to be embarrassed in public, whether or not the person was just “joking” when they called you out.
I also have it on good authority that men really do not take kindly to having their manhood diminished in any company.
OP is married with two kids, one of whom he barely tolerates.
My wife and I have been married for 10 years. We have a 9yo son together.
My wife also has an “adopted daughter”(16F)
It’s not really her daughter and she is not exactly adopted, technically it’s my wife’s niece. Her parents abandoned her and my wife took her in.
She is the brattiest, rudest, most annoying child but I try to tolerate her because it means a lot to my wife.
Recently, they threw a family birthday party for their son, and during a game, the older daughter thought she would be funny.
Anyway yesterday was my son’s 9th birthday and we threw a small party, family only.
My son insisted that we play a game in which we have to say what superpower we want to have and he would tell us what weakness we would have.
When it was my turn I told him that I want to be invisible, he said you will be invisible but your penis won’t be.
My stepdaughter then chimed in and said “good you will still be very hard to notice then, well that’s just what mom said” and bursted out laughing.
Now, his wife thinks he’s being too hard on her.
I grabbed her phone and laptop and told her she is grounded for 2 weeks and can’t have her phone back for a month.
My wife thinks I overreacted to a kid’s joke and I’m an asshole but she embarrassed me in front of everyone and I believe she deserves her punishment
Reddit…do your worst!
The top comment says OP needs to learn how to take a joke.
And this person noticed that he didn’t punish his son for similar chatter.
They hope he can find more love and compassion in the future.
And this person figures the joke hit a little too close to home.
The whole thing is more than a little odd, if you ask me.
I don’t even know where to start with this one.
But more than one chat needs to happen in that home, for sure.
