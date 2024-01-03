Homeowner Tells Teenager To Not Use His Trash Bin, So He Maliciously Complies And Throws It In His Lawn Instead
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ll never, ever understand why some people get upset when strangers put something in their garbage can.
It’s a GARBAGE CAN.
For GARBAGE.
But I guess some folks just like having things to complain about…
Check out how a teenager handled this situation.
Don’t use your garbage can? Okay!
“Back in high school, I was a bit of a smart aleck.
One morning, I was walking to school, drinking from a juice box.
As I finished, I realized I was walking through a nice residential neighborhood and there were no public trash bins around.
However, it must’ve been this neighborhood’s pickup day, as everyone had wheeled their bins out to the sidewalk in front of their house. “I’ll just put my juice box in the nearest bin”, I thought.
Someone wasn’t happy about this.
But it was not to be. As soon as I opened the nearest lid, I heard a pounding on the main window of the (immaculately maintained) house in front of me.
I looked up, and a very angry middle age man was shouting through the window at me, gesticulating wildly.
His flailing and beet-red face read spectacularly clear through the window.
It was his garbage bin, not mine, and I had no right to use it.
Whatever you say, sir!
I looked at him, trying not to chuckle. “You don’t want me to use your beautiful bin for my own refuse? Pardon me!”
I pantomimed, and staring at him with a huge grin breaking through a mock-penitential visage, I pitched the juice box onto his precious, flawless lawn.
As his eyes widened to the size of saucers, I high-tailed it out of the neighborhood, laughing all the way.”
