‘If you want a better job, go get one.’ – Woman Goes Off On Starbucks Workers Who Demand Tips And Viewers Are Surprisingly Sympathetic
by Matthew Gilligan
Perhaps you’ve noticed lately that you can now tip your baristas on your credit card at Starbucks…
That sounds like a good thing, right?
Well, not everyone is thrilled with this development…namely the woman who posted the following video.
That video blew up and went viral, so she doubled down and posted another video where she WENT OFF on Starbucks workers who commented on the first video. She said, “Oh my God, you work your *** off making cups of coffee, and you only make $15 an hour? You poor, poor, pitiful thing. It must suck.”
She continued, “Can I take him to the construction guy who works outside in the hundred-degree heat, or they’re freezing cold when he makes $18 an hour?”
The woman then added, “Your parents are the ones that when you wanted something for Christmas, they just handed it to you, and you had no idea that the real world wasn’t like that.”
She wasn’t done yet…
She continued, “Working your *** off in an air conditioning facility where you have a drink at your disposable anytime. Or snacks. Hmm. Must be rough.”
She ended her rant by saying, “I’m fully aware that you can’t live off $15 an hour. But I’m also aware that if you want a better job, go get one.”
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s how people reacted.
This viewer is not a fan of tipping culture.
Another individual said this hasn’t been good for servers.
And one TikTokker shared how they do it.
