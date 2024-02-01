January 31, 2024 at 9:34 pm

‘If you want a better job, go get one.’ – Woman Goes Off On Starbucks Workers Who Demand Tips And Viewers Are Surprisingly Sympathetic

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

Perhaps you’ve noticed lately that you can now tip your baristas on your credit card at Starbucks…

That sounds like a good thing, right?

Well, not everyone is thrilled with this development…namely the woman who posted the following video.

@kd81322

The tipping is out of control! 😵‍💫 #isaidwhatisaid #thebluntblonde

♬ original sound – ✙ 𝙼𝚛𝚜.𝙺𝙳 ✙

That video blew up and went viral, so she doubled down and posted another video where she WENT OFF on Starbucks workers who commented on the first video. She said, “Oh my God, you work your *** off making cups of coffee, and you only make $15 an hour? You poor, poor, pitiful thing. It must suck.”

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

She continued, “Can I take him to the construction guy who works outside in the hundred-degree heat, or they’re freezing cold when he makes $18 an hour?”

The woman then added, “Your parents are the ones that when you wanted something for Christmas, they just handed it to you, and you had no idea that the real world wasn’t like that.”

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

She wasn’t done yet…

She continued, “Working your *** off in an air conditioning facility where you have a drink at your disposable anytime. Or snacks. Hmm. Must be rough.”

She ended her rant by saying, “I’m fully aware that you can’t live off $15 an hour. But I’m also aware that if you want a better job, go get one.”

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

Let’s take a look at the video.

@kd81322

The poor baristas of the world 🙄 #starbucks #barista #baristaproblems #inflation #isaidwhatisaid #thebluntblond

♬ original sound – ✙ 𝙼𝚛𝚜.𝙺𝙳 ✙

Here’s how people reacted.

This viewer is not a fan of tipping culture.

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

Another individual said this hasn’t been good for servers.

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

And one TikTokker shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok/@kd81322

There sure are a lot of “tipping culture” videos these days lately.

Just admit it… y’all are cheap!

The Sifter