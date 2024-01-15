In-Laws Insist On Having A Wedding Ceremony They Say They’ll Pay For, But Once The Wedding Is Over They Demand Half The Gift Cash
AITA if we decided not to give 50% of the wedding cash gifts to my in-laws and offer an apology after?
We eloped a few months ago, super short ceremony, photos and that’s it. We have a business that’s growing pretty quick and we wanted all our savings to go towards it, reason why we decided not to go for a wedding party.
Nevertheless, my in-laws wanted a party because of their traditions (middle easterners), after back and forth, we agreed on it with the condition that we were not giving them money, which they agreed to.
We went and check out the event center in which the wedding party will be taking place and we discussed no money will be received from our side, my husband’s dad joke about giving his wife some money from the wedding gifts in which she said “NO, this is y’all gift”.
My mother-in law (which I will be forever grateful) was in charge of everything, as expected, we only showed up for the wedding. The wedding was FULL of their family and friends, which was okay with us, as that was not our money.
Wedding day goes by, two days later we meet up with them to count the money and write how much each guest gave (again, middle eastern tradition). After we finish counting, we ate and left.
The crazy part comes now: as we leave, the mom closes the door so hard that my husband and I looked at each other as wtf? Two days later I’m COVID + same as them, so my husband texted and called them with no answer or response.
Few days later, we were informed that they are mad at us because we didn’t give them money “as agreed”, I was like wait a minute. I made sure before we agreed to the party that they understood that there was no way they’ll receive money from us. Today, his brother calls and told him that they are waiting for an apology, like ummm whyyy?
Tough situation, but at the end of the day if they were the one who insisted on a ceremony, they should have been prepared to pay for it, like they had originally agreed to!
Never go back on your promises.
