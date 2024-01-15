IT Professional Thinks His Wife Is Cheating, So He Sets Her Up And Shares The Proof With Everybody They Know
Nothing good comes from cheating, not if you’re in a committed relationship with someone who trusts you.
And honestly? Busting someone publicly is only going to feel good in the short-term.
OP worked in IT with a good friend of his who suspected his wife was cheating on him.
This takes place before smartphones were omnipresent.
I had a friend (we’ll call him Bob) that was suspicious of his wife’s social circle. One of her closest friends had been caught cheating and tried to throw her under the bus as well.
Bob had no proof and things settled down for a while.
Bob was an IT professional and very VERY good with PCs and networks.
He and the friend talked through some scenarios as far as catching her, but the friend told him to forget about it because he wasn’t going to pull the trigger.
Nearly a year later Bob’s wife is acting shady again after her high school reunion.
He confides in me and we talked through some scenarios, he jokingly mentioned a keylogger.
He finally asked me to just drop it and most of all “don’t tell anyone, not even your wife”.
Except he did, posting an extremely graphic website of his wife cheating on him with another married man.
A couple months pass and I’m up early, 5:30-6, getting ready for work. I get a Facebook messenger notification and see that I’ve been sent a link from Bob, but it’s a group chat.
It’s literally everyone we know, her family, his family our friends, strangers… everyone.
I didn’t open it, it looked like a phishing link even though it came from him who’s extremely cautious.
A short while later I get an email from Bob with some ominous/unsavory comments and the same link.
It’s a group email with the recipients open copied, his wife’s work, her family, her friends, his family other people I didn’t know.
I knew it was legitimate now, so I opened it.
The link was to a hastily made website containing pictures and videos of his wife and another man.
This wasn’t hidden camera footage, it was screenshots including video screen captures. Weeks worth of screenshots. He had captioned each item with snarky comments and colorful names for his wife and her lover.
It was an embarrassing amount of evidence.
Tons of pictures. And the straw that broke the camel’s back… Trash talking her husband to her lover.
Comments about how much bigger and better he was. Her efforts to stroke her lover’s ego were especially hurtful.
Everyone saw it, and the explosions just kept coming.
I dropped what I was doing and called him.
He was drunk and combative, he had been up all night making the website and drowning in liquor. Not one good word to say about women in general.
He was extremely emotional but after some work I had convinced him to take the website down before it does irreparable damage to his marriage, their careers and his children.
As he’s sobbing and logging in to remove the website I hear loud yelling as she bursts into the room.
A screaming match ensues and there’s nothing I can do to pull him back. Apparently her mother or sister saw the page, blew up her phone until she woke up and answered.
She saw the website and went on the offensive. The phone call drops after 30 seconds of her screaming while Bob is calling her a w—- and I can’t contact him again.
The website was still up for the rest of the day and he was kind enough to put a view counter on it. HUNDREDS of people watched.
When the dust settled, OP’s wife wanted to stay together but he couldn’t ever manage to unhear/unsee what he’d recorded.
Bob had done his homework. He installed a keylogger that records the whole screen. When he was out she would log into the PC and/or Facebook and play with her boyfriend.
Bob had found her lover, his family, his wife, his wife’s family, his job, etc etc. All these people were included in the Facebook and email groups.
I do not know what became of her lover and his marriage, but I do know what happened to Bob’s life.
His wife was desperate to make amends, she tried and offered everything.
In the end it was her comments about her lover and his prowess that were her undoing.
Bob tried to take her back, even after all his friends and family had seen her naked and cheating. But he couldn’t get over the comments about his manhood.
They divorced and neither of them are happy.
Bob eventually left her, gained about 100lbs and then finally moved as far away as possible and became a horrible human being.
I have no idea what he’s doing now as he went scorched earth with most friendships and his family.
She’s gross and has a face shaped like a bowling ball now. Line forms at the rear…
This is a sad tale! I wonder if Reddit will hold that against him.
There really was no winner here.
This person didn’t have any sympathy at all for the wife, though.
Cheating really does a number on people.
Others weren’t letting OP’s friend off the hook, for sure.
This was a hard read.
Those poor kids. I hope they’re ok.
