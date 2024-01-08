‘It smells so good and you really don’t need that much.’ – Woman Replaced Name Brade Laundry Detergent With A Cheap Brand From Walmart
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m an All man myself…
I use the brand’s fragrance-free detergent so my skin never gets itchy or irritated after I do laundry and hey, that’s what works for me.
But if you’re in the market for a new laundry detergent, you’ll want to listen closely to what a TikTokker named Marcia had to say in a recent video.
Marcia said, “I used to be one of those people that buy Tide and the Downy and stuff.”
She then showed viewers that she now prefers Roma brand detergent and there’s a big reason why: it’s much cheaper than the big-name brands.
Marcia said, “It smells so good and you really don’t need that much.”
She also added that Roma is affordable and lasts a long time.
Sounds good to me!
Check out the video.
@prettymissmarcia
So affordable & will lasts!! #stayathome #stayathomewife #laundryhack
Here’s what people had to say.
This person tipped her off that this also comes in liquid form.
Another person shared their own favorite detergents.
And this TikTok user said her friends turned her on to Roma back in the day.
I might have to try this out for myself…
Saving money is never a bad idea!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.