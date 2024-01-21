‘Making fake labels with fake tracking numbers.’ – Postal Customer Warns About A Counterfeit Postage Scam That’s Costing Customers A Lot
by Laura Lynott
That feeling when you get a package – it’s kinda awesome – especially if y’all weren’t expecting it.
How could anyone make that magic turn bad?
Well, it appears there’s always someone to rain on your parade, as this TikToker found out when she got a package that turned out to be counterfeit.
Some company had just delivered it to her and scammed their way out of paying postage, leaving her to foot the bill!
And she says this is one massive scam affecting lots of people, who must have also had that magic package feeling stamped all over. Agh!
@alleyvanetten1 said: “Have you had a package get delivered to you that says counterfeit postage on it. Because I got one of those little things in the mail from the post office that says I owed money on a package.
She continued: “So, I just came to the post office to pick it up. And the guy that was working at the counter was like, ‘Oh, have you gotten one of these packages before…? And I was like, ‘No. I thought maybe whoever sent it to me just didn’t pay enough for the shipping.'”
This girl, she’s too nice – right!
“But he said that these big companies that are overseas… are sending basically like, giant like shipping containers full of their items to basically somebody’s backyard, and then somebody is packaging up these and making fake labels with fake tracking numbers on them and sending them out so they don’t pay any postage.”
“So basically, this company just saved like $12 by not paying any postage and I had to pay for it instead. And so the guy told me to keep my receipt, take a picture of my receipt next to the package and send it to the company.”
She went on to explain that if the company doesn’t pay the postage, she’s gonna try get her bank to refund her. She also advised others to take the same route.
Wow, all this really would ruin that just got a package buzz!
Watch the full video here:
@alleyvanetten1
Counterfeit postage?! #counterfeitpostage #postagescam #usps
Here’s what people thought of this postage hell:
This lady says go down the dispute route!
This sounds preferable, for sure!
Well, I don’t know that would work but all thoughts are good.
Be careful out there, fam!
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.