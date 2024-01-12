January 12, 2024 at 6:49 pm

Man Creates Hilarious Skit About How Expensive Fast Food Restaurants Have Become. – ‘What are you talking about? $92?’

by Matthew Gilligan

This guy ain’t lying!

Food prices have skyrocketed and fast food joints are no exception!

A TikTok user posted a video skit that reflects the current situation at fast food joints around the country.

The man plays both roles in the sketch and starts by saying, “Yeah, can I do one cheeseburger with a large fry and drink?”

The second man, playing a fast food worker, says it’s going to be $92.46 for a combo.

The customer says, “Whoa, $92? What are we talking about? It’s a cheeseburger and a fry and a drink?”

The employee character then said, “Oh, you must not have downloaded the app. If you download the app, you get 10% off all orders, so it’s not gonna be that much.”

To which the customer replies, “Only 10% off? What are you talking about? $92?”

And then, “Well, if you change the combo from a large to a medium, sir, it’s only going to be $86.”

Well, that doesn’t sound good…

Check out his video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer might be exaggerating just a bit…

This individual spent a lot of cash at Taco Bell.

And one TikTokker really went all out on fast food!

He’s not lying!

Times are tough out there!

