Man Creates Hilarious Skit About How Expensive Fast Food Restaurants Have Become. – ‘What are you talking about? $92?’
by Matthew Gilligan
This guy ain’t lying!
Food prices have skyrocketed and fast food joints are no exception!
A TikTok user posted a video skit that reflects the current situation at fast food joints around the country.
The man plays both roles in the sketch and starts by saying, “Yeah, can I do one cheeseburger with a large fry and drink?”
The second man, playing a fast food worker, says it’s going to be $92.46 for a combo.
The customer says, “Whoa, $92? What are we talking about? It’s a cheeseburger and a fry and a drink?”
The employee character then said, “Oh, you must not have downloaded the app. If you download the app, you get 10% off all orders, so it’s not gonna be that much.”
To which the customer replies, “Only 10% off? What are you talking about? $92?”
And then, “Well, if you change the combo from a large to a medium, sir, it’s only going to be $86.”
Well, that doesn’t sound good…
Check out his video.
@topherolive
He’s not lying!
Times are tough out there!
