Man Said His Company Took Employees Out To Dinner And Made Them Pay For Their Own Drinks

You’d think that if a boss brings employees out to dinner, it’ll all be taken care of, right?

And you’d probably also think that drinks would be included…

Well, think again!

A man named JC talked to viewers on TikTok about what happened when his boss took him out to dinner…and he didn’t seem too happy about it.

But first he told viewers that he was given a candle in a gift bag and it was obvious that the gift bag had been used before.

Strike One.

JC then said that his boss took out employees for a group dinner…but if they wanted to drink, they either had to buy their own booze or drink the wine their boss brought with him.

Okay…

JC asked viewers, “But what did your job give you for Christmas?”

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This viewer sounds like a great boss!

Another individual only got STRESS.

And this TikTokker started off a bit of a debate…

Cheapskate Central over there!

Good grief!

