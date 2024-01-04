Management Denies Female Employees Fair Pay, So Worker Gets Revenge By Making Sure Only She Can Run The Payroll Software
by Trisha Leigh
If you read Reddit regularly, you know for sure that way too many people out there are being mistreated by their employers.
Of course, there’s a sliding scale.
This woman was working in an environment that’s about as toxic as it gets.
The buildup to the revenge is that this person had a HORRIBLE employer.
She worked HR and managed Payroll at what was effectively a nursing home. I don’t know that they call themselves that, but it’s what they are.
The company had a bit of a “good old boy’s club” going on, with all of the highest level management being older men, who all did less work and got more pay than pretty much everyone else.
There were regular complaints from women about being mistreated, and many women were fired for absolutely absurd reasons, followed by their male coworkers getting raises.
That in and of itself was bad, but it’s not what instigated the need for revenge. What caused the burning desire to get back at the company was when the company fired my friend’s manager (who was a woman), because she took a week off after literally breaking a leg, badly.
The HR department was already badly understaffed, so my friend had to take on the responsibilities of this manager, without any pay bonus. She requested a pay bonus multiple times, denied each time.
And that was before they hired her some sexist “help.”
A month or so later, the company hires a new manager to replace the old one, at nearly twice the salary. This new manager is an older man.
I’m not entirely sure what this guy actually did during the day, because my friend continued to do all of the managerial tasks, and she knows that for a fact because the guy’s account didn’t have access to the systems he needed access to, and he never asked for that access.
For six months, my friend showed this manager issues with their system, including payroll, and explained that she was not only the ONLY employee who knew how to use the payroll system, but she was the only one with access to it.
The sexist douchebag ignored her, and made regular comments about how she was replaceable and useless.
Fed up, she decided to plot her revenge.
One day, she loses her patience. She set up a bot with her credentials to automatically assign her pay each pay period, according to her actual salary, so not stealing or anything.
She then carefully plans her next move, and puts in her two week notice, right before a large department-wide week off, and right before her only coworker has a 2 week vacation.
She wouldn’t have time to train the coworker even if the coworker was in the country.
The manager STILL dismissed her, thinking he could just hire someone who knew what they were doing. Little did he know, she had tweaked with the payroll software over her time there.
Nothing super awful, but it was very different from what the base software was.
When she finally called it quits and walked away, there was nothing left but chaos.
She was the ONLY person who knew how to properly use it, and the only person in the whole company, including the CEO, who had access to the necessary numbers to actually run the payroll.
When she leaves, after the two weeks, the company has 2 whole pay periods where they do not pay their employees. They can’t.
But my friend still gets paid, because they never disabled her automatic payment thing. They couldn’t.
Well deserved chaos, from which the woman benefitted.
Eventually they called her and basically begged her to consult with them on their payroll.
For the past 6 months she has been paid $250 an hour, for 5 hours a week, to run the company’s payroll. Fully remote, even though it was an in-person job before.
And to top it all off, she doesn’t even actually work the 5 hours. She wrote a script on her personal device to process payroll for her. She just has to press one button.
She’s working another job now, but damn, she really kicked them in the rear for their nonsense.
This just got better and better.
Though this person has more questions.
You always want to be the one holding the cards.
This person thinks she could have gone further.
They have some ideas on where she could have gone, too.
There’s always someone ready to rain on a parade.
This one got a bit involved.
But I can see that the revenge was earned.
