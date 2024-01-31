Nasty Restaurant Manager Told A Waitress to Drop Everything To Help Out, So All She Did Literally That And Got Sweet Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
Whatever you say, boss!
It feels so good to say those lines to a supervisor who doesn’t know when they’re acting like a total jerk.
And this waitress handled things perfectly at her job!
Check out her story below and see what you think.
Drop everything and help you out? Sure, I got you.
“I want to start this post by saying yes, I know I should have gotten fired for this, and I do not recommend doing this in any service industry job.
She had a BAD manager.
This happened several years ago while I was working as a waitress at a chain restaurant. There was this INSANE manager whom I had to work with on several occasions. She was young and thought she knew everything, was quite trashy, and was sleeping with one of the higher-ups, who was married, whose wife also worked at the same restaurant – but that’s a different story.
This manager (let’s call her Mindy) was always on my *** about everything. I was one of the few shift lead servers who knew what they were doing, knew how to make the restaurant money, and had many customers write great reviews and say wonderful things about me. I knew how to do my job and I knew how to do it well.
She was being picked on.
Mindy always singled me out for things when things weren’t even my fault. I would always just take it because it wasn’t worth my energy fighting about it. She was the only person in the whole restaurant that I did not get along with – I had a great rapport with the bartenders, servers, cooks, back-of-house staff, and other managers.
One day I came in to start my shift but was quickly pulled into the manager’s office by a different manager. He wanted to bring it to my attention that Mindy had stated on my past shift that I was on my phone and not working hard.
Lies!
This was not true. I NEVER carried my phone on me because it was a distraction, I didn’t have room in my apron, my jeans did not have pockets, and, honestly, I didn’t want to have it on me. I mentioned this to the manager, and he gave me the benefit of the doubt but said he was going to keep an eye on me, as cell phone use had been becoming a major problem with several of the servers and bartenders in the past few months.
One shift a few days after that was busy. I had a full section and was sat with a party of 12 who all ordered beverages from the bar with water. I grab a tray, fill up the water, and hand the glassware to the service bar in the kitchen area. Once all the drinks were on the tray, I slowly started to lift it to get it situated, as it was heavy.
Mindy decided this was the best time to yell at me and tell me she needed me to run the food that was up at the expo line (where she was standing and expediting the food). I took a second to look over at two other servers who were leaning against the wall, much closer to her, on their phones. I said, “I’m a little busy, can someone else help?” she snapped back at me and said, “I told you to do it, so you need to do it now.”
You asked for it!
At that moment, I honestly didn’t even care anymore.
So, I looked her dead in the eyes, smiled, said “Okay!” and literally dropped the tray of drinks I was holding on the ground, walked over the broken glass, crushing the cups under my feet, grabbed the plates of food, and asked her where they were going while keeping the smile on.
The look of horror on her face, the phone-dwelling servers’ faces, and the cooks’ faces were quite priceless.
Once I delivered the food, I went to my party of 12 and apologized to them and told them I dropped the tray of their drinks and I’d be right back with a new one – still with that smile on my face.
Once my shift was over, Mindy pulled me into the office and explained what I did was not okay, and she was going to write me up for it.
So I had to sign a document stating I understood why I was being written up and I refused to sign it before speaking with other management.
There was much more discussed in this conversation, but I can narrow it all down: she said I would be fired if I didn’t sign the write-up document at that exact moment, I still refused and said I would speak with the GM about it tomorrow morning, on my next shift.
It was time to spill the beans…
The next morning I explained to the GM what had happened and stated that I was working, while others were on their phones, but Mindy singled me out.
I also asked him to check the cameras to see the incident take place, and might I say, it was so satisfying to physically see myself drop everything.
After lots of discussion, the GM said there’s no problem here, ripped up the write-up, and told me to continue being the hard worker I am, and I never had to work with Mindy again.”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
One person said she could have done things a little bit differently.
This individual said she shouldn’t have been fired.
One reader thought she did a good job.
Another individual said all she did was stand up for herself.
You get what you ask for.
I think she handled this perfectly!
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · malicious compliance, picture, reddit, top