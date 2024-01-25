Neighbors Partied Obnoxiously Every Single Night, So He Sold His House To A Cop
by Trisha Leigh
Neighbors are such a crap shoot in life. They may be awesome and become your best friends. They may be awful and engage you in a feud you never wanted.
They may be somewhere in between – most are, I would guess.
OP was thrilled to move into a neighborhood with great schools and other perks.
I bought a house 4 years ago in a quiet neighborhood. I had wanted to get into that neighborhood for years. My best fried lives there. It was a couple blocks from my kids school. It was a good neighborhood.
Then covid hit.
That is, until some terrible renters moved in across the street.
My neighbors across the street were forced to move at the beginning of the pandemic before the eviction moratorium was in place. They were really good neighbors.
We were friendly with each other and we were sad to see them go.
So when the property owner rented to a new family we were hoping we could cultivate a friendly relationship. Unfortunately that was not the case.
About a month after they moved in the lock down started. And that’s when things went from 0-100 real quick.
For the next year every night there was a huge party. Cars down the street music so loud you could hear it over regular house noise in every room in my house.
My friend in the next cul-de-sac would text me regularly if the music he was hearing was my neighbors.
He tried being nice. He tried making threats. He tried organizing.
We tried to be civil. I asked politely. I brought them beer I offered some killer 420.
Eventually they threatened me an my wife so we started calling the police. Almost every night for 4 months.
We organized with the neighbors. And they started calling the police as well.
Eventually, the police told him to stop calling because he was more annoying than the neighbors.
Eventually the others gave up and started selling their houses because the renters were just that bad. We were still upside down on our place so it wasn’t an option for us.
Eventually the police told me that I needed to stop calling and that it wasn’t their issue to deal with. That I was a bigger nuisance than the renters music.
He decided to sell his house, and when the right offer came through, he spotted it right away.
It was at that time the housing market was taking off. Houses were selling in my area for 40-50k over appraisal value. My wife and I looked at what we needed to make so we could move and listed our home for that.
In three days we had a handful of obscene offers to choose one. But it was the lowest offer that stood out to us the most.
Their offer was a good 20k under the next lowest but They sent a letter. I’m a sucker for a letter especially one with a picture of a young pregnant couple and a dog… and a patrol car?
Turns out the young man is a police officer newly appointed at the local PD. And he takes his patrol car home.
I knew at that point that this was the family to sell my house to, nevermind the money.
I moved out as the neighbors were throwing a huge party. The next day the police moved in and they haven’t had another since.
I drive by regularly on my way to my buddies place. They just sit quietly in their garage looking bored. I make sure I honk and wave every time.
This is some pretty intense revenge!
This person thinks they should have been more of a party pooper.
Apparently it has wide application possibilities.
Oh, those poor plants.
Or you could go high-tech.
This type of revenge may become popular.
I mean, sometimes Reddit comes through with the great ideas.
But I think OP did ok for himself.
