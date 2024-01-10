‘No one laughs by using the laugh.’ – Gen Alpha Tweens Explain The New Slang And Emojis, And It’ll Make You Feel Really Old
by Chris Allen
Each passing generation has its vernacular. Such is the circle of societal life.
A TikTok user by the name of Nicole gives us a glimpse of those generational conversations going on right now.
They go through phrases that are maybe still in, and ones that are definitely out.
The word “slay” is TOTALLY out.
They move on to discuss some new inductees into the modern vernacular like “Preppy” and “Vanilla Girl.”
I could try and explain what those two things mean, but I would make your brain break.
But GYAT? What does that mean?
One of the tweens here says, “It stands for girl… um… your booty thicc.”
Gen Alpha sure is getting creative with these ones, folks!
They even move on to debate particular emojis and whether or not they’re to be used anymore.
Same tween chimes in, “When you laugh, if it’s something funny, you do crying because no one laughs by using the laugh.”
Come on now, leave the emojis alone!
I’m not sure much was decided, but we’re definitely a little more ‘enlightened’ by the conversation.
Maybe?
Ok probably not. But still fun.
Watch the whole debate here:
@nicolepellegrin0
Why did noone tell me slay is out #genalpha #genalphatok #genalphaslang
This will surely spark some conversation.
Let’s see what folks thought:
Hey even celebrities got in on the action.
One TikTok user drew a line in the slaynd.
While one commenter said pretty much what we’re all thinking.
I don’t know about you but I think a lot of these new words can go ahead and be tossed in the Skibidi Toilet.
Oh… you don’t know what that is?
I apologize in advance!
Yeah… that exists. And it’s HUGE.
