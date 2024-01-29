People Keep Asking Him When He’s Going To Have Kids, So He Told Them The Uncomfortable Truth About Why He Can’t
Honesty is the best policy, right?
But does that apply to when people won’t stop badgering you, so all you can do is give them all the personal and painful details?
Check out this guy’s story and see if you think he went too far.
AITA for telling people I can’t have kids?
“I can’t have kids, and it’s been a thing I’ve dealt with my whole life. When I was in my late teens, I had this issue (not gonna get into details), and had to get both my testicles removed. Now, I’ve got these prosthetics and am on hormonal replacement therapy.
Despite the challenges, he’s doing fine.
I generally don’t openly share this as I feel it’s a personal matter. The only ones who know the details are my parents and my wife. She learned about it when we started dating because I prefer to be upfront. Fortunately, she’s always been very understanding. Having children was never a priority for her, and since I can’t, it’s worked out well for both of us.
However, since we got married, a few things have become a bit uncomfortable. The first two years were fine, but recently, it seems like a switch has flipped in the minds of people we know. Almost everyone now asks us, ‘When are you gonna have kids?’
They try to explain themselves…
We usually respond that it’s not in our plans and try to steer the conversation elsewhere. However, some individuals are persistently annoying, saying things like ‘Oh, but you guys need to’ or ‘You’ll never be complete without kids.’ It’s starting to bother me quite a bit.
So, last week during a meeting with a couple of friends, someone brought up the topic. Admittedly, I was already having a rough day, and when they asked about us having kids, I, against my better judgment, just said, ‘Well, never. I can’t have kids. I’m sterile, don’t even have testicles. So, if you could kindly stop bothering us about it, I’d really appreciate it.”
That went over like a lead balloon…
As you can imagine, that comment really soured the mood for the entire evening. People got very upset and uncomfortable, to the point where both my wife and I decided to leave.
I apologized to my wife, who seemed unbothered, claiming ‘They had it coming,’ but I’m aware that people in our friend group have been talking behind our backs. They say I was rude and acted like an *******, insisting that they couldn’t have known, and were just looking out for us.
Now, I do feel like an ******* for the way I spoke; I could have communicated more civilly, especially for my wife’s sake. She enjoys meeting our friends, and I doubt it will happen much in the near future until this blows over.
AITA?”
Sounds like he’d had enough.
Way to lay it all out there!
