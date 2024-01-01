Rude Hotel Guest Swears At Employee And Refuses To Pay, But She Stood Her Ground And Kept Her Cool
by Matthew Gilligan
Working with the general public can be ROUGH.
And I can’t imagine what people who work at hotels have to deal with on a daily basis.
A TikTok user named Neftali posted a video and showed viewers what she had to deal with at her desk concierge job at a hotel.
Neftali’s video features a conversation she had with a hotel guest who was fired up about paying the facility fee and got rude with her in a hurry.
The man told Neftali that he’s a member of the hotel and that shouldn’t have had to pay the facility fee.
She told him she couldn’t change that policy and the man said to her, “this is ********.”
Neftali stood her ground and asked the man not to swear at her.
What a jerk!
Take a look at the video.
@chikiscarrer
I’ve dealt with worse lol walk in the park
Here’s what folks had to say.
These viewers talked about rude customers.
Other people have been through this kind of stuff at work.
And shared what they would have said…
She handled this like an absolute pro!
Be nice to employees out there, y’all! They’re just trying to live.
Enjoy that Tok? Check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.