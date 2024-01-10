School Didn’t Let Her Daughter To Bring Chapstick With Her Because Of A Ridiculous Rule
by Laura Lynott
School can be a tough place for a kid. But there’s always a little give and take between families and teachers that makes life easier.
However, uh oh – NOT on this occasion. This mom has got into a row with a teacher about chapstick… And how?
@realitykeck told her followers on TikTok: “Let me show you all the confrontation I had today with my fifth graders teacher. When my daughter gets in the car I asked her why her lips are so red. I’m saying it looks like she’s been in a row.
“We have chapstick in our backpack. Her teacher tells her that she is not allowed to have or use chapstick in the classroom. I messaged Miss ma’am. I started off very polite. I said Good afternoon, Paisley got into the car and informed me that you told her she was not allowed to have chapstick at school.”
She continues… “This is an issue for her because her lips have always chapped easily and it has led to an infection previously. She sends me something from the parent handbook by the way, that it does not say anything about chapstick but that medicine will not be administered to a child unless prescribed by a doctor or medicine must be in its original container with the prescription label.”
Her advice?
“Don’t say anything about chapstick in there. Students are not allowed to keep medicine with them in their lunchbox etc…”
Possibly the teacher should have sealed her lips on this issue….
To find out more, watch the clip below:
Here’s what people thought of the chapstick row:
