She Made $1,500 Filling Out Surveys And Tells You How You Can Turn It Into A Side Hustle
by Laura Lynott
All we ever hear about is side hustles and many of of us know, there ain’t a lot of hustle in that side gig – but this TikToker seems to have hit it big.
@jaclynmitchelll seems to have made an almost career off of hustles, to the point she says she bagged $1,500 for just filling out surveys. Not bad work if you can get it, and she says anyone can!
@jaclynmitchelll told her followers: “I love prolific. They are a survey site and researchers and grad students often use them. And a lot of these surveys are like 10 to 15 minutes. They’re not long, but you can see the hourly rate that you’re getting for them.”
Tell me more!
“So some survey sites seem like maybe you’re getting a good deal like you’re getting $5 for 30 minutes, and then you think about it for more than two tickets and you’re like actually don’t want to be paid $10 an hour.”
“Most Prolific surveys are anywhere from like 15 to $20 an hour. And I can usually complete them a little bit quicker on the actual timeframe that they say they will take so I usually if I sit down and do political studies and their studies available can get anywhere from like 10 to $20 in an hour.”
But it’s not as easy just signing up because there’s a wait…
“And I’ve made a lot of money doing that. The one thing about Prolific is they’re often on a waitlist but typically it’s just because they have so many people have your demographic already and I was on a waitlist for eight months and then I got in and I’ve had no problems and so it’s worth at least applying and getting on the waitlist.”
