She Only Got Joke Gifts From Her Family For Christmas, So She Made Sure They Knew How Upset She Was
AITA for “ruining Christmas” and being upset the only gifts I got from my family were “joke gifts”?
“Some background, my family likes to play pranks with Christmas and birthday gifts it’s nothing new.
This year turned out a little bit differently…
I (f21) as well as my 5 siblings (from 29 to 37 years old) have all been pranked on our birthdays and on Christmas and usually it’s one or two gifts.
This Christmas though, I was the only person to get all joke gifts.
For example, I unwrapped a MacBook from my brother, but when I opened it, it was just some chocolate (which I don’t eat so I gave it away) and the MacBook was actually given to my sister inside a bag she wanted.
Another “gift” was what I thought was a book I put on my Christmas list was actually just the book cover put on a dictionary.
When I asked my mom about the book she told me she gave it to my Sil
This went on with each present my siblings or parents had given me.
AirPods was just a charger block?
Gift cards were used and had $0 balance.
A card with Monopoly money.
…and so on totaling to about 12 joke gifts.
She was pretty disappointed…
I realized I went out of my way to get everyone something they wanted or they’d like didn’t get anything. At this point i was bummed so I went to the living room to watch tv with my boyfriend.
At dinner they were all talking about how much they loved their gifts and when my dad asked why I hadn’t said anything about mine, I said there wasn’t much to say.
Everyone but my boyfriend laughed and my mom said it was no big deal as everyone else also got some joke gifts.
I told her every gift I got was a joke gifts and that the ones they got was also followed by the real one. My dad told me I needed to relax as I’m making a big deal about it and I’d have next Christmas to get the stuff on my list.
Not wanting to go back and forth i told my boyfriend I wanted to leave and we can spend the rest of Christmas break with his family then go home.
My family got mad and told me not to go and to just stay because it wasn’t serious.
She decided she’d had enough.
I left and put my phone on do not disturb during the drive and by the time we got to bf’s parents’ house, I had several missed calls and texts from them calling me names like ungrateful, sensitive, and childish.
They said I ruined Christmas and made my parents upset cause I left.
The next day, I exchanged and opened gifts with my boyfriend and his family and one of the gifts I had gotten was the book I wanted (the book my mom pretended to gift me). I posted it on my instagram story and not even 0 minutes after posting it, my sister sent a screenshot of my story to the family group chat and they basically got mad at me for leaving and telling me I ruined Christmas over some presents.
They told me I owe everyone, especially my parents, an apology because my mom spent new years sad because of my actions.
Now I just want an outside party to tell me if I’m the ******* here?
Am I in the wrong for being upset about the gifts and for leaving? After reading their messages and sitting on this for a few days I’m now feeling like maybe I was upset over nothing and need to apologize to them.”
Hey, I probably would have been upset too.
She probably could have handled it better, but you only get one Christmas a year, right?
