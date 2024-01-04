She Planned A Vacation That Her Husband Thought Was Too Expensive, So She Went By Herself
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but I think solo vacations are THE BEST.
You do everything on your own schedule with no nagging, no hassle, etc.
But this woman is having some issues because she decided to go on vacation without her husband.
Oh…I see…
Was she wrong?
Let’s see what’s going on here!
AITA for going on vacation without my husband?
“My husband (32m) and I (29f) planned a week vacation to New Orleans (in the US).
We (but mostly I) have been planning this for months.
She put the work in regarding this trip.
Back in March, I told him I would plan most of it, where to go, and what to do, all he has to do was make sure he had the week off and buy the plane tickets.
I spent the last few months researching what to do. I booked the hotel room, made reservations at places we wanted to try, I made a list of all the sites I wanted to see.
Every few weeks, I would check in with my husband to see if he had asked off and bought the tickets yet, he would say he was waiting for the plane ticket prices to go down.
Her husband wasn’t keeping up his end of the deal.
Three weeks ago, I reminded him again and he said he had got off of work for the days but had forgotten to get the tickets.
He looked online and the tickets were close to $1,500/ticket. He said he was going to wait some more to see if they would go down.
Last week, I asked if he had bought them yet and he said no. We looked again and the prices were still high.
He said he wasn’t willing to spend that much on them and asked how much money I would lose if I just canceled everything instead.
So she made a decision.
He offered to have a nice staycation instead.
I told him I was not willing to cancel everything because I spent so much time planning it. We argued and we didn’t come to a conclusion.
I wound up buying just one ticket for myself and when i flew out Saturday, I told him I was still going and he acted all surprised that I didn’t want to stay home with him.
I am in New Orleans now and he is blowing up my phone saying that I am an AH for still going without him.
He was trying to get a ticket to come too but I told him if he came, he is getting his own hotel room because this is now my vacation away from him.
AITA?”
Sounds like a good trip to me!
Havin’ fun in the Big Easy!
