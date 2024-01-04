She Was Told To “Dress To Impress” For A Wedding, But Got Called Out For Following The Directions Exactly
by Matthew Gilligan
The bride should never be outshined, right?
Those are words to live by, friends!
But what happens if you do it on accident? Uh oh…here comes the firestorm!
Did this woman act like a jerk? Dive into her story below and see what you think.
AITA for “outshining” the bride?
“So I, 27F, am a black African woman.
I’m living and working in Germany for a fixed period on secondment. While here, I became quite friendly with a colleague, 60 F, and she invited me to her daughter’s wedding.
This was going to be a first for her.
I was excited as I’ve never been to a white wedding. I asked if there was a dress code/colour scheme to adhere to since it wasn’t specified on the invite.
I was told the code is “dress to impress”. Bet.
Day of the wedding, I understand the assignment. I wear my traditional wear, which is really beautiful and obviously not German.
The garment is green, so no problem there. Or so I thought.
I get a lot of questions and compliments at the wedding, which I genuinely downplay because its not my day.
Something seemed off…
My colleague seems colder than usual but I pay it no mind since she’s mother of bride and could be preoccupied. The bride is downright rude to me, but again i give her grace.
I congratulate her and thank her for including me and I get a tight 😐 in response.
I keep to the edges of the room as the music isn’t really my vibe, and I’m just observing how European weddings work.
I leave around 8 (after 5 hours) and go home before the wedding finishes.
They were in for a shock back at the office.
Monday I walked into whispers in the office, people actually strangely and more reserved than usual.
An office friend pulls me aside and fills me in: brides mother is fuming. My outfit was too extravagant, OTT and inappropriate. I drew attention from the bride and commandeered the room. I was rude and disrespectful.
She’s told people all about it, apparently.
The situation got heated.
I approach MOB and ask to speak but she says she has nothing to say to me. I ask her why she has the nerve to say things to everyone else about me but not to me, and she calls me an insolent child.
I explain to anyone who scolds me that this was my first white people wedding: I specifically asked what to do wear and followed the guidelines.
Where I’m from, there’s no such thing as outshining the bride – weddings are a fashion show and a chance to wear your best and brightest clothes. They told me this isn’t africa (which was racially coded) and people here have manners.
I laughed and told that person to go to hell, so she’s telling people I lack remorse for my behaviour.
AITA?”
This is what folks had to say about this story.
This person said it’s not her fault.
Another individual said she’s NTA at all.
This individual shared a story about African clothing.
And another Reddit user shared their own experience.
I mean… it is a wedding. She probably should have known.
Still… seems like a tricky situation.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.