She Wouldn’t Pay For Her Boyfriend’s Food After He Ruined Her Food Photos For Instagram
If you had read this headline 15 years ago, you would have asked yourself, “What is this person talking about?”
But our world today is filled with social media influencers and people who would rather photograph their food than eat it…
But let’s get on to the story.
Was this woman wrong for getting upset with her boyfriend and refusing to pay for his food?
Check out what she had to say…
AITA for refusing to pay for my boyfriend’s food after he ruined my food photos?
“I have an Instagram account dedicated to photos and short videos of food from local restaurants in my city.
She has a decent social media following.
I don’t turn meals into a whole photoshoot production when I go out, but I like to snap a few photos of everything as it comes out. I’ve got about 1000 followers, it’s just a hobby for me but I have made friends with some other bloggers and we like to go out and get pics together and try new restaurants.
I prefer doing this with my foodie girls because my boyfriend really doesn’t like it, and will go out of his way to take a big bite of food or mess up his plate with his fork before I can snap any pics, and he rolls his eyes when I take pics of my own food so I pretty much stopped bothering when we went out together.
Money has been tight lately because of some medical bills, so I haven’t been able to go out to eat with my foodie girls and the infrequent date with my boyfriend is the only chance I get to eat out.
She told her BF how she felt.
I had to sit him down and have a “Look, just let me enjoy things,” conversation with him and told him I was gonna take pics of my own food when we went out and could he please just not be immature about it.
And since we alternate who pays for dates, I told him I would appreciate it if he could spare the 30 seconds for me to snap a pic of the appetizer + his meal on nights that I was paying, and I got a sort of half-hearted “do whatever you want” confirmation.
Her BF has had just about enough of this.
Sunday was my turn to pay, and he let me take a pic of the appetizer with minimal fussing. But then when the entrees came out, I went to snap a pic of his and he messed it up with his fork. Then he reached over and stirred up MY pasta to also ruin the photo of my own meal!
I was so ****** off by that that I refused to pay his half at the end of the meal, which ****** him off because he said he wouldn’t have ordered a cocktail if he knew that I was gonna skip my turn.
He says I owe him one because I don’t get to just decide not to pay according to our agreement after we’ve already ordered.”
Let’s take a look at what Reddit users said about this.
One person made a great point.
This individual was especially bothered by one part of the story…
This Reddit user said she’s NTA.
Another person agreed and said she needs to find a new relationship.
And this person talked about how they didn’t know good relationships could exist until they got older.
Are these two in it for the long haul?
Time will tell…
